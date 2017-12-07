Photo: Kristoffer Tripplaar / Sipa / USA Today

By Jon Wiedehorn

Nirvana co-founder/bassist Krist Novoselic joined his former bandmate Dave Grohl and his current group Foo Fighters onstage in Eugene, Oregon on Tuesday night (Nov. 5). Pat Smear, who played with Nirvana for a time, is also currently part of Foo Fighters.

No, the group didn’t rip through “Smells Like Teen Spirit” or “Heart Shaped Box.” But fans were thrilled to see the musicians reunite to perform the Foo’s song “Big Me” from the band’s 1996 self-titled debut.

The artists last played together in 2014 when Nirvana was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. During the evening they played a four-song set with guest vocalists. The did “Smells Like Teen Spirit” with Joan Jett, “Aneurysm” with Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon, “Lithium” with St. Vincent and “All Apologies” with Lorde. And after the event, they played a secret show of Nirvana songs in Brooklyn at the tiny club St. Vitus, with Jett on vocals.

See fan footage of the performance below.