Kevin Klein Live are getting the last tidbits in order just before Live 105’s Not So Silent Night 2017, where the show is looking forward to two days of live music, hanging out with listeners, and possibly do a stage introduction with San Francisco’s father Bob Saget? The show called Bob Saget to try and coordinate these details, but there may be issues, as his show at the UC Theater in Berkeley is finishing up right as the band goes on. Will Danny Tanner make it in time? Only way to find out is to come to Night 2 of Live 105’s Not So Silent Night 2017!

Plus, today’s 7 @ 7 looked at some ways to avoid misconduct with the workplace with a list of seven acceptable ways to compliment a coworker. Kevin and Ally find the list of generic compliments to be more creepy and unnerving than anything, with the list completely rubbing them the wrong way. Is it possible that this is all that’s safe or did the show just happen across a bad list of suggestions from the company’s HR department?

Also on today’s podcast:

  • Kevin talks about his love of fresh tickets and a horrifying incident involving a skunk
  • Whether or not Kevin Klein Live is hosting an unofficial after party following Live 105’s Not So Silent Night 2017
  • Twinkie has to leave early for some strange issues involving identity fraud
  • And more!

