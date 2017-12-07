San Francisco’s Hemlock Tavern has been a staple bar on Polk St. and a spot for up and coming bands to play for years now. On Wednesday, the first public hearing regarding plans to demolish an area of Polk St. (that includes Hemlock) for a new development was held.

#HemlockHappyHour🍻🍹🍸🥃 is on and the game’s on the big screen, come on down! A post shared by Hemlock Tavern (@hemlocktavernsf) on Nov 20, 2017 at 5:58pm PST

A property group purchased the entire block between Polk and Sutter Streets back in 2015 and have plans for a six-story multi-use development in the space.

The bar’s lease is good through 2021, but the approval of the project could lead to a potentially quicker end.

Well Read Seals, debut show and absolutely amazing! ✨ A post shared by Galine (@modemoiselle) on Nov 30, 2017 at 9:55pm PST

There does appear to be some possibility that Hemlock could eventually move back into its 1145 Polk St. location if need be, but it’s a bit complicated.

The venue has hosted shows over the years with the likes of Animal Collective, Amy Schumer, Beach House, Kurt Vile, and Ty Segall. As of 2015, they had hosted 12,000 bands over 4,000 different shows.

You can head to Hoodline for more on the future of Hemlock.