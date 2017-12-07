Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in 'Jurassic World' (Photo Credit: Universal Pictures)

On Thursday, the full length trailer for the highly anticipated sequel to Jurassic World has debut online.

Watch the trailer, here…



Recently, Universal Pictures and writer Colin Trevorrow just couldn’t wait to tease us with a quick glimpse of the Fallen Kingdom trailer with two quick :15 second videos. One is titled “Run” and the other is called “More Teeth.”

Watch the teasers, here…





Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom arrives in theaters on June 22, 2018.



