Leave it to the people that brought the world The Meat Mountain. (Oh, yeah and we tried it)

Arby’s is testing a version of their classic roast beef sandwich that is stuffed with their signature seasoned curly fries.

The Arbynator consists of roast beef, curly fries, cheddar sauce, Arby’s sauce, and Horsey sauce on a sesame bun. The sandwich comes in three sizes – Classic, the Double, and Half Pound.

Currently, it is only being tested in Michigan but fingers crossed this monstrosity will go nationwide.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

