Charlie Sheen (Photo Credit: © MARCOCCHI GIULIO/SIPA)

(LIVE 105) – Tabloid media The National Enquirer and its parent company American Media is getting sued by actor Charlie Sheen for defamation, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The lawsuit claims that the tabloid falsely reported Sheen sodomized a then-13-year-old Corey Haim years ago.

The ‘Platoon’ actor says the tabloid ran “cruel and malicious” stories that were “especially offensive” because his 5 children are around the same age as Haim was back then.

On Friday, a complaint filed by attorney Shane Bernard in Los Angeles County Superior Court read:

“The editor of National Enquirer, Defendant Dylan Howard, is running the story against Mr. Sheen because of a personal vendetta that arose after he was unable to be the first to break the story that Mr. Sheen was HIV positive,”

Sheen also claims the editor published the story because he was angry about not breaking Sheen’s HIV positive diagnosis.

This story is developing…

