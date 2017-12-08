'Incredibles 2' Conceptual Art (credit: Disney•Pixar)

EMERYVILLE (LIVE 105) – On Friday, Disney•Pixar released to Entertainment Weekly, a second look at their upcoming animated movie Incredibles 2

The photo actually picks up where the first film left off. With Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl just about to do battle with the villainous ‘Underminer,’ voiced by John Ratzenberger.

Last month, the Emeryville-based animation studio released a cute teaser trailer featuring little baby Jack-Jack discovering his superpowers.

Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2 arrives in theaters on June 15th, 2018.

©2017 Entercom All Rights Reserved