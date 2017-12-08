(SANRIO CO.)

Sanrio has teamed up with Torti “L’Eleganza del Vino” Wines to produce a selection of Hello Kitty Wines.

Described as “bold and iconic, cute and chic”, the wines are supposed to bottle “Hello Kitty’s essence” – whatever that means.

They come in 5 varieties including Special Edition Numbered Rosè, Rosè, Sweet Pink Sparkling, Pinot Nero Vinified in White, and Pinot Noir and range in price from $24.95 to $39.95 per bottle. You can also buy a bundle of all five for $147.30.

Click over to hellokitty.swvino.com to learn more.

