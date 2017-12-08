Jerry Seinfeld (Photo Credit: © Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

SANTA ROSA (LIVE 105) – Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is making a return to the Bay Area on March 2018. He will be bringing his stand-up act to the Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa for two hilarious shows.

The 63-year-old last headlined the Bay Area back in June during the first annual comedy and music festival, ‘Colossal Clusterfest’. Seinfeld took the main stage at the Civic Center in San Francisco on Sunday night of the three-day laugh fest.

Back in January, Seinfeld announced his long-running Emmy-nominated web series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee will be moving to Netflix from Crackle. 24 new episodes is slated to arrive sometime soon. For now, Jerry Before Seinfeld is currently available on the streaming service.

Tickets for his Santa Rosa shows go on-sale noon on Friday, December 15th.

