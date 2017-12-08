Two Bay Area food-related celebrities came by Kevin Klein Live this morning: chef Ryan Scott and the Ike of Ike’s Place fame. The two are collaborating on a project to help with local bakeries in the area. But because the pair brought with them some delicious cakes that were then used for a brand new round of Useless Foodie. Useless Weirdo came in to try the concoctions blindfolded and guess what kind of cakes they are. Would the idiot traffic reporter get even one right?

Plus, with Live 105’s Not So Silent Night 2017 just hours away, Kevin Klein Live’s 7 @ 7 focused on the proper etiquette on how to behave at a concert. This could have come in handy last night during the Run The Jewels at UC Theater in Berkeley, but apparently the list hit a nerve. There was a mention of tall people being a nuisance at concerts, but tall people called and texted immediately to defend their genetics. It’s a dog eat dog world out there and tall people just happened to get some better genes than others.

Also on today’s podcast:

Lewis Black calls in to talk Al Franken, animal selfies, and everything else in between firing him up these days

Looking at a news report of a woman faking her expertise of sign language at a police press conference

Desperate souls try to find a way to get themselves last minute tickets to the shows this weekend

And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes