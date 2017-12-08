Lewis Black (Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Known for his many years working on The Daily Show, Lewis Black has consistently blurred the lines between politics and comedy. So, as he joined Kevin Klein Live this morning, it made perfect sense for him to comment on the controversy surrounding a fellow comic turned politician – Al Franken.

Franken recently resigned from the Senate amid allegations of sexual harassment, a move Black approved of.

“Should Al Franken lose his job? Probably. In light of our times, yes.”

“It’s a product of the time. He got, basically got caught in a whirlwind”

One of the most damning pieces of evidence against Franken came in the form of a picture. Taken during a USO tour, it appears to show the now former Senator groping radio host and model, Leeann Tweeden. On this point, Lewis Black became defensive, arguing that photos like that are commonplace.

“I’ve worked in theater all my life. There are pictures that are taken back there, both women do it, men do it, everybody does it. It’s kinda like the goofy shots.”

He further insisted “That kind of stuff occurs in terms of backstage stuff all the time. So what’s the lesson to be learned? Well, we don’t do that stuff anymore.”

“That picture is not equal to what’s happening with Roy Moore.”

Listen to Kevin Klein Live’s full interview with Lewis Black by clicking below. Then, catch Lewis when he returns to the Bay for shows in Monterey, Napa, Berkeley, and at the SF Sketchfest.