Courtesy Nicole Borris/@lovekk09
An East Bay tradition since the early 80s, Bob & Sue Widmer’s display at 3671 Chelsea Court in Pleasanton has returned for another year of family fun.
Widmer World provides a massive Christmas lights display, a light show timed to music, and appearances from Santa on select dates (Dec. 15, 16, 22 & 23).
This year they’ve added a ferris wheel, holiday inflatables, and some “giant surprises” in the backyard.
You can visit Widmer-World each night through New Year’s Eve from 6 PM – 9 PM.
For more, visit Widmer-world.com.