LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2
Filed Under:Pleasanton, Widmer World
Courtesy Nicole Borris/@lovekk09

An East Bay tradition since the early 80s, Bob & Sue Widmer’s display at 3671 Chelsea Court in Pleasanton has returned for another year of family fun.

Widmer World provides a massive Christmas lights display, a light show timed to music, and appearances from Santa on select dates (Dec. 15, 16, 22 & 23).

A post shared by Andy Wei (@blackmarss) on

This year they’ve added a ferris wheel, holiday inflatables, and some “giant surprises” in the backyard.

You can visit Widmer-World each night through New Year’s Eve from 6 PM – 9 PM.

Little late on the Christmas post but best spent with the blooninja. #christmas #widmerworld #coldaf

A post shared by Aaron Yang (@aayangggg) on

For more, visit Widmer-world.com.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live