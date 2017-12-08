(Photo: Tim Cadiente)

Where have we heard this one before? There’s been reports for years now that the fifth Tool album is finally on the way. Now, drummer Danny Carey has added to the saga by declaring that a new album “will be out in 2018”. That would mark 12 years since the release of their last proper album, “10,000 Days”.

Carey made the statement on the MetalSucks podcast that came out today (Dec. 8).

Tool’s 2018 plans are currently just a headlining set at Columbus, Ohio’s Rock On The Range, but if a new album does in fact get released we’ll likely see a much larger tour.

Meanwhile, Maynard James Keenan will actually release new music for sure in 2018 with A Perfect Circle.