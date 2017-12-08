LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2
Filed Under:Tool
(Photo: Tim Cadiente)

Where have we heard this one before? There’s been reports for years now that the fifth Tool album is finally on the way. Now, drummer Danny Carey has added to the saga by declaring that a new album “will be out in 2018”. That would mark 12 years since the release of their last proper album, “10,000 Days”.

Carey made the statement on the MetalSucks podcast that came out today (Dec. 8).

Tool’s 2018 plans are currently just a headlining set at Columbus, Ohio’s Rock On The Range, but if a new album does in fact get released we’ll likely see a much larger tour.

Meanwhile, Maynard James Keenan will actually release new music for sure in 2018 with A Perfect Circle.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live