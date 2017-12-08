In celebration of December 8th aka National Brownie Day, we have an easy recipe anyone can put together. All you need is some ingredients, a mug and a microwave. The recipe comes from Denise Smart, author of Meal In A Mug: 80 Fast, Easy Recipes For Hungry People—All You Need Is A Mug And A Microwave from Simon & Schuster, available wherever books are sold.

Chocolate Pistachio Brownie

Makes one chocolate pistachio brownie

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder

pinch of salt

1 tablespoon sunflower oil

2 tablespoons milk

1 tablespoon chopped pistachios

1 tablespoon dark or milk chocolate chips

Directions:

In a medium mug or cup, mix together the dry ingredients, then stir in the oil and milk until you have a smooth batter with no lumps. Stir in the nuts and chocolate chips.

Microwave on high for one minute and enjoy!

Bonus Instructional Video



