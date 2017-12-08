LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2
Filed Under:Brownies, National Brownie Day, recipe

In celebration of December 8th aka National Brownie Day, we have an easy recipe anyone can put together. All you need is some ingredients, a mug and a microwave. The recipe comes from Denise Smart, author of Meal In A Mug: 80 Fast, Easy Recipes For Hungry People—All You Need Is A Mug And A Microwave from Simon & Schuster, available wherever books are sold.

Chocolate Pistachio Brownie
Makes one chocolate pistachio brownie

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons light brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder
  • pinch of salt
  • 1 tablespoon sunflower oil
  • 2 tablespoons milk
  • 1 tablespoon chopped pistachios
  • 1 tablespoon dark or milk chocolate chips

Directions:

  • In a medium mug or cup, mix together the dry ingredients, then stir in the oil and milk until you have a smooth batter with no lumps. Stir in the nuts and chocolate chips.
  • Microwave on high for one minute and enjoy!

Bonus Instructional Video

©2017 Entercom 2017 All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live