LOS ANGELES (LIVE 105) – Videos from the Southern California wildfires spread just as fast as the flames do. One particular viral video has many applauding and at the same time, criticizing one man’s efforts to save a woodland creature.

Pacoima, California resident Oscar Gonzales was driving with a friend on Highway 1 as the largest of the SoCal fires, the Thomas Fire was burning nearby. When the 19-year-old Gonzales spotted a wild rabbit hopping around the freeway as the flames drew closer and closer. Gonzales says he stopped the car and ran out to help the animal. “I love animals myself,” Gonzales tells NBC LA. “I just felt bad, so I just ran out of the car, I was screaming!”

In the video, Gonzales is seen running towards the fire as the rabbit darts away from him. “I didn’t want the rabbit to go through the fire. I was yelling, ‘What are you doing?'” At one point, the rabbit hops towards and passes Gonzales, then pauses, giving him the chance to grab hold the rabbit and bring him to safety.

“At first he was afraid of me because I was yelling, but then it went in my arms,” Gonzales said.

2017 summed up. The world is on fire but maybe, at least, we can save one bunny. RT @NBCNews: Witnesses saw this man pull over and rescue a rabbit from the LA wildfires. pic.twitter.com/wmoPfq5x68 — Tatiana G (@MeatMaven) December 7, 2017

Whoa! This man risked his life for a wild bunny. (watch til the end) #ThomasFire https://t.co/tq2Eud7Lil — Carina Corral (@CorralCarina) December 7, 2017

From 0 to crying in .2 seconds https://t.co/PmfvS1a8S2 — Gaiapatra™ (@Gaiapatra) December 7, 2017

Many praised Gonzales for his humane efforts on saving the rabbit. But there are some who felt he placed himself in serious danger.

Seeing this video a lot on my feed. Am I the only one who thinks this dude is an idiot for risking his own safety to save a rabbit?! https://t.co/XSJ9xv8RY9 — Aaron Morse (@MorseCode206) December 7, 2017

Unpopular opinion:

The man who rescued that rabbit from the wildfires is an idiot.

Why risk your own safety? He could've easily been injured, which would've been horrible for him/his family and a strain on already overtaxed emergency responders — ❄️caitling❄️ (@caitlingss) December 8, 2017

Wildlife experts say animals, like rabbits “may have been fine” without intervention. Peter Tira, spokesperson for California Fish and Wildlife tells SF Gate the best thing to do is to “simply leave” the wildlife alone. Fire or no fire,” Tira said. “Just let the animals be.” Most small animals fair better during wildfires, according to Live Science. California’s desert cottontail rabbit stays safe because they are a burrow-dwelling animal.

Nonetheless…public opinion commends Gonzales’ humane efforts. Which proves self evident with how viral his footage went.

