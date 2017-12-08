LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2
Bryan Singer (Photo Credit: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today)

(LIVE 105) – Director Bryan Singer is the latest involved in a wave of sexual harassment allegations that began with Harvey Weinstein in October.

A lawsuit was filed in Seattle over an incident that occured over ten years ago between Singer and Cesar Sanchez-Guzman.

The claim says 17-year-old Sanchez-Guzman at the time, was attending a yacht party when the X-Men 2 executive producer approached him for sex. When Sanchez-Guzman refused, according to the lawsuit, Singer pushed him on the bed and sexually assaulted him.

A representative for Singer tells the Associated Press he “categorically denies these allegations and will vehemently defend this lawsuit to the very end.”

Singer was recently let-go from directing the Freddie Mercury biopic over “escalating friction between the him and lead actor Rami Malek.

