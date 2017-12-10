LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: Watch VideosSee Photos#LIVE105NSSN on - Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
(Photo: Steve Keros)

We’re working with the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Another Planet Entertainment to help those affected by the North Bay Fires. We are auctioning off a guitar signed by the Red Hot Chili Peppers and two tickets to see them with Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real at Band Together 2, December 14 at at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

Click here to bid on the guitar and tickets.

s l1600 Bid On A Guitar Signed By RHCP For North Bay Fire Relief

All proceeds will be donated to the Tipping Point Emergency Relief Fund supporting North Bay community foundations, service providers and government partners working with low-income communities hit hardest by the fires.

