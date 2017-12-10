By Maura O’Malley

We’re convinced that eyes aren’t the window to the soul—tattoos are. Ask anyone who’s got ink, and you’ll find that more often than not, there’s some kind of crazy story, significance, or symbolism behind the artwork. And, more often than not, that story is a pretty cool one.

So when we got the chance to talk to Cold War Kids, Run The Jewels, Rise Against, and Judah & the Lion, we had no choice: We had to know why they got inked.

In our exclusive video below, see the tattoos these guys are rockin’* and find out what inspired each piece.

*Editor’s note: There were a few they couldn’t show us, but we’ll just leave those ones up to the imagination