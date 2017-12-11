Picture of The Killers performing at LIVE 105 Not So Silent Night 2017 at Oracle Arena in Oakland on December 9, 2017. (Photo: Rob Loud)

On Saturday night, Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme kicked a photographer’s camera during the band’s set and caused injuries to the woman’s head. Homme has issued several apologies since the incident at The Forum in Los Angeles.

The following night at the same venue, The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers invited a photographer on stage and let him know that he wasn’t going to kick him in the face & that at every Killers concert photographers should feel safe & respected.

The photographer in the video is the Rob Loud who is currently on tour with the band.

The band also went on to cover The Smiths’ & a Morrissey solo song in the wake of him canceling his headlining set that night.