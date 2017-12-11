LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: Watch VideosSee Photos#LIVE105NSSN on - Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Filed Under:Queens Of The Stone Age, The Killers
Picture of The Killers performing at LIVE 105 Not So Silent Night 2017 at Oracle Arena in Oakland on December 9, 2017. (Photo: Rob Loud)

On Saturday night, Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme kicked a photographer’s camera during the band’s set and caused injuries to the woman’s head. Homme has issued several apologies since the incident at The Forum in Los Angeles.

The following night at the same venue, The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers invited a photographer on stage and let him know that he wasn’t going to kick him in the face & that at every Killers concert photographers should feel safe & respected.

The photographer in the video is the Rob Loud who is currently on tour with the band.

The band also went on to cover The Smiths’ & a Morrissey solo song in the wake of him canceling his headlining set that night.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live