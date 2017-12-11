"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" (credit: YouTube/Disney•Lucasfilm)

LOS ANGELES (LIVE 105) – The Star Wars universe arrived in grand style at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Saturday night as Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiered to the fans and industry elite.

Huge assault vehicles from the movie, droids, Stormtroopers, all shared the red carpet along with the stars and filmmakers of The Last Jedi. Walt Disney Co. and Lucasfilm executives were some of the first to make the walk down the carpet. As well as those outside the cast of the film, including Carrie-Anne Moss, Patton Oswalt, Cobie Smulders, Gaten Matarazzo of Stranger Things, Constance Zimmer and Greta Gerwig.

Actor Andy Serkis plays uber-villain Supreme Leader Snoke told the Associated Press “It’s a Star Wars movie, and the energy tonight is pretty amazing,”

Lead actress Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey wore a dark strapless, shimmering sequins Monse dress with Christian Louboutin shoes. The famous shoe designer collaborated with Disney•Lucasfilm in creating a line of signature Louboutin heels, inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

“I mean, it’s just fun. It’s fun. And I feel fun. And it’s got stars on it.” Ridley joyfully responds to questions about who she is wearing.

Other actors from the movie include John Boyega who plays defected Stormtrooper Finn, Anthony Daniels who plays the iconic human cyborg relations droid C3-PO and newcomer to the series, Kelly Marie Tran who plays Rose Tico.

Just before the screening inside the auditorium, The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson paid tribute to the late Carrie Fisher. The film marked Fisher’s final performance in a Star Wars film, before she died at the end of 2016.

“She’s up there flipping the bird,” Johnson said about what Fisher would be saying at that moment. “Don’t bring this night down with solemn tributes,”

Johnson then introduced the cast including Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver and Laura Dern. When introducing John Williams, Johnson called him one of the “greatest living film composers” as the audience gave Williams a standing ovation.

At which Johnson exclaimed “Let’s watch a Star Wars movie!” cueing the lights to dim and the film to start with the iconic music by Williams and famous yellow Star Wars logo scrawling into the screen.

Official reviews of the film won’t be out for days, but those in attendance shared their reactions to the movie.

• Star Wars: The Force Awakens and returning director of Star Wars: Episode 9 J.J. Abrams said the film was “great” and “Rian killed it.”

• Adam F. Goldberg of The Goldbergs fame said Star Wars: The Last Jedi made him feel like a kid again.

• The film “will shatter you and then make you feel whole again.” says Anthony Breznican of Entertainment Weekly.

• And Shaun of the Dead director Edgar Wright said the film was “really great!” Wright also has a cameo in the film.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in theaters this Friday, December 15th.



