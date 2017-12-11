Kevin Klein Live is still in recovery mode from Live 105’s Not So Silent Night 2017, but the show managed to get in on time with roughly the same energy you might expect. Kevin had himself a hellish experience even trying to get to the Oracle Arena over the weekend with an Uber driver that clearly was unqualified for the job. But to Kevin’s surprise, Kevin’s actions were reported to Uber by the driver for making “uncomfortable conversation” to the terrible driver. How Kevin wound up the bad guy is anyone’s guess.

The holiday spirit is in full force these days, as you can clearly see everywhere you look these days. With that comes all the holiday shopping that comes, Kevin Klein Live decided to have themselves another draft, where the show drafted which holiday gifts are the truly worst commonly given out during the holidays. Kevin going after the juggernauts by getting the #1 spot in the draft, but it’s clear all around that everyone on this show has suffered the wrath of terrible presents.

Also on today’s podcast:

Listeners submit their greedy reasons why they deserve to get the Not So Silent Night poster signed by all the bands

Useless Weirdo struggles to tell the difference between the words tinnitus and tendinitis

Reminders of how you could get the ultimate Red Hot Chili Peppers gift for the holidays and get some solid good karma too

And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes