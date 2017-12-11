LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: Watch VideosSee Photos#LIVE105NSSN on - Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Marvel’s Jessica Jones is returning to Netflix for a second season on March 8, 2018 at 12:01 AM PT.

The series that dovetails with the five other Marvel series on Netflix including Marvel’s Daredevil, Marvel’s Luke Cage, Marvel’s Iron Fist, Marvel’s The Defenders, and Marvel’s The Punisher.

About the series:

New York City private investigator Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) is beginning to put her life back together after murdering her tormenter, Kilgrave. Now known throughout the city as a super-powered killer, a new case makes her reluctantly confront who she really is while digging deeper into her past to explore the reasons why.

Watch the teaser trailer below.

 

