It’s not a new thing. We’ve been paying high prices to live in tiny places in the Bay Area for quite some time now. The news here is that San Francisco property owners are adding these accessory dwelling units (ADUs) at an ever-increasing rate.

Currently, there’s 1,046 more of these units that are ready for you to live in with more than half of them already approved for building permits.

Property owners are turning things like boiler rooms, former dining halls, basements, garages and whatever somewhat inhabitable spaces they can find into tiny apartments. One complex in lower Nob Hill is creating seven units between 220 & 381 square feet that will be available for rent at $2,400-$2,800 a month.

We guess they’re an improvement over the $500-a month 28 sq. ft. pod this guy lives in.

As of November 2017 that average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in SF was $3,354 a month. So, if you’re looking for a bright side these ADUs will be cheaper. They’re already prevalent in the Sunset, Noe Valley, the Richmond, and most SF neighborhoods & we’ll likely continue to see more get developed in the near future.

