Last summer, San Francisco’s Boneyard food truck took home the honor of having the best mac ‘n cheese around at the Mac ‘N Cheese Melt-Off.

Come Saturday January 20, 2018 we’ll see who can earn the top spot at the next melt-off. It’s coming to San Francisco’s Soma StrEat Food Park for an afternoon of food trucks, bottomless draft beer, and the crowd’s vote for who makes the very best mac ‘n cheese.

#MacNCheeseMeltOff today until 5pm 🧀🧀🧀 17 of the cheesiest Mac n Cheese vendors all in one place at one time 😍😍😍 Plenty of tickets still available! #SPARK #MissionBaySF A post shared by SPARKSocialSF (@sparksocialsf) on Jun 11, 2017 at 12:36pm PDT

15 vendors will be battling it out so if you want to try all the mac ‘n cheese you can & make your voice heard GA tix are $5. If you want all-you-can-drink draft beer from 11 AM – 3 PM that day as well, Those tix will cost you $32. Grab them at Eventbrite.

For more on the Great Mac ‘N Cheese Melt-Off head to the Facebook event page.