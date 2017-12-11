Last summer, San Francisco’s Boneyard food truck took home the honor of having the best mac ‘n cheese around at the Mac ‘N Cheese Melt-Off.
In third, with 11.87% of votes: @littleredridingtruck, in second, with 12.70% of votes, @theamericangrilledcheesekitchen, and THE WINNER IS, with 17.57% of votes, @BoneYardTruck!!! Huge thank you to all the outstanding vendors and to everyone who came out to get their Mac on!! #macncheesemeltoff #macandcheese
Come Saturday January 20, 2018 we’ll see who can earn the top spot at the next melt-off. It’s coming to San Francisco’s Soma StrEat Food Park for an afternoon of food trucks, bottomless draft beer, and the crowd’s vote for who makes the very best mac ‘n cheese.
15 vendors will be battling it out so if you want to try all the mac ‘n cheese you can & make your voice heard GA tix are $5. If you want all-you-can-drink draft beer from 11 AM – 3 PM that day as well, Those tix will cost you $32. Grab them at Eventbrite.
For more on the Great Mac ‘N Cheese Melt-Off head to the Facebook event page.