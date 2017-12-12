Star Wars: The Last Jedi hist theaters this week and, sure, you can see the two and a half-hour movie on its own as any sane person would or you could prove how big of a fan you are by watching eight consecutive Star Wars films from start to finish at San Francisco’s Alamo Drafthouse starting at 1 AM on Thursday morning.
A limited amount of tickets for the 1,087-minute marathon are still available for $77 each at drafthousesf.com.
Those attending MUST arrive for the first film, no late, or mid-marathon entry will be allowed. These ultimate Star Wars fans will also receive exclusive content, collectibles, a commemorative blanket, and special concessions offers.
Reviews for the Star Wars: The Last Jedi are also looking good so far.
