Star Wars character Darth Vader with his army the storm troopers posed for their fans at the COMICON event. (Photo by Josefiel Rivera / Pacific Press) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hist theaters this week and, sure, you can see the two and a half-hour movie on its own as any sane person would or you could prove how big of a fan you are by watching eight consecutive Star Wars films from start to finish at San Francisco’s Alamo Drafthouse starting at 1 AM on Thursday morning.

The fear of loss is a path to the Dark Side. Don't lose the chance to get these sweet @MondoNews STAR WARS pint glasses and go full sith lord. Head to https://t.co/tQiFQavggo to get your tickets! pic.twitter.com/nYTKPeSVat — Alamo San Francisco (@DrafthouseSF) November 11, 2017

A limited amount of tickets for the 1,087-minute marathon are still available for $77 each at drafthousesf.com.

Those attending MUST arrive for the first film, no late, or mid-marathon entry will be allowed. These ultimate Star Wars fans will also receive exclusive content, collectibles, a commemorative blanket, and special concessions offers.

Reviews for the Star Wars: The Last Jedi are also looking good so far.

For more, head to Drafthouse.com.