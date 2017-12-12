#GetFried Fry Café sells six styles of fries with more than 25 toppings and sauces plus a number of finger food favorites.
Inspired by Dutch Fry Cafes and Canadian Poutine shops, at the #getfried Fry Café you can load your fries with everything from cheese and to maple syrup. YOu can customize or go with their 7 signature baskets:
716 (chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese)
Oh’ Canada (gravy, cheese curds)
Texas Cheese Fries (liquid cheese, bacon, chives, chili powder)
Southern Comfort (pulled pork or chicken, BBQ sauce)
Rocky Balboa (sirloin, onions, sweet peppers, cheese)
Truffle Love (truffle oil, parmesan, cilantro)
Sweet Tooth (sweet potato fries, maple syrup, powdered sugar, cinnamon)
They also serve shakes and sliders with waffle fries in lieu of buns.
Thier first California cafe is set to open in January at 4300 Great America Parkway in Santa Clara. Check out their full menu at www.getfried.com.
Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.