An upcoming mobile game from Jam City and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment called Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery will allow you to attend Hogwarts.
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery should not be confused with the previously announced Harry Potter augmented reality Pokémon GO-style game called Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.
You’ll be able to create your own character and learn alongside the other students and iconic professors.
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is the first game in which players can create their own character and experience life as a Hogwarts student. The game will launch under Portkey Games, a new label dedicated to creating experiences inspired by the magic and adventures of J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World.
No exact date was shared but you can pre-register for the game at www.harrypotterhogwartsmystery.com.
