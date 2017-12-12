(Courtesy of Jam City/Warner Bros.)

An upcoming mobile game from Jam City and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment called Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery will allow you to attend Hogwarts.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery should not be confused with the previously announced Harry Potter augmented reality Pokémon GO-style game called Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

You’ll be able to create your own character and learn alongside the other students and iconic professors.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is the first game in which players can create their own character and experience life as a Hogwarts student. The game will launch under Portkey Games, a new label dedicated to creating experiences inspired by the magic and adventures of J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World.

No exact date was shared but you can pre-register for the game at www.harrypotterhogwartsmystery.com.

Your letter to Hogwarts is on its way. Experience the Wizarding World unlike ever before in Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery!

