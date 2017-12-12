LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: Watch VideosSee Photos#LIVE105NSSN on - Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Filed Under:Harry Potter, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery
(Courtesy of Jam City/Warner Bros.)

An upcoming mobile game from Jam City and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment called Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery will allow you to attend Hogwarts.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery should not be confused with the previously announced Harry Potter augmented reality Pokémon GO-style game called Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

You’ll be able to create your own character and learn alongside the other students and iconic professors.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is the first game in which players can create their own character and experience life as a Hogwarts student. The game will launch under Portkey Games, a new label dedicated to creating experiences inspired by the magic and adventures of J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World.

No exact date was shared but you can pre-register for the game at www.harrypotterhogwartsmystery.com.

 

feet Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery Game Lets You Attend HogwartsBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live