Today’s Kevin Klein Live featured Kevin fantasizing over committing a crime involving an armored truck while he was stuck in traffic, but it was Ally’s response that left everyone puzzled. Apparently Ally had no idea what an armored truck was, which shocked the entire show and the audience at large. The text line was full of people hurling insults and confusion, but despite the photos and explanations, Ally is still not convinced she’s seen one driving around San Francisco before.

Plus, today’s 7 @ 7 touched on one of Kevin’s favorite things in the whole world: food. Today’s 7 @ 7, which offered the prize of tickets to all three days at BottleRock 2018, was all about the most trendy foods of the year. As much as Kevin loves himself food, he’s definitely not one to jump on the trendy food game, whether it’s poke or soft pretzels that got big publicity pushes in 2017. But at least Kevin can take comfort in knowing his tongue will never be as lame as the Useless Foodie’s…

Also on today’s podcast:

Ally earns herself a new nickname after discussing the pet name she has for her fiancee

Discussing how women are statistically happier when dating men less hot than them versus the reverse

How Kevin may have found someone’s future Christmas present in an infomercial for the Wonder Bible

And more!

