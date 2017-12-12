LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: Watch VideosSee Photos#LIVE105NSSN on - Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
10/30/2017 - Kirk Hammett of Metallica performing live on stage at Genting Arena in Birmingham, UK. Picture date: Monday 30 October, 2017. Photo credit: Katja Ogrin/ EMPICS Entertainment. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Back in February, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett listed his Sea Cliff San Francisco mansion for $16 million. After nearly a year on the market, the price has now been slashed down to $113 million.

It’s only the second time the 4,180 sq. ft. home has been on the market since 1970 & it does offer beautiful views from every room in the house & even from the garage.

This is the second price reduction for the house as it was re-listed back in June at $14 million.

For more photos from inside Hammett’s home check out Metalinjection. You know, in case you wanted to drop $13 million.

