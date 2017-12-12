Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle "The Punisher" (credit: © Jessica Miglio/Netflix)

LOS GATOS (LIVE 105) – Barely a month out and already Netflix has renewed their hit series Marvel’s The Punisher.

On Tuesday, Netflix tweeted a teaser video announcing (through Frank Castle’s signature spray painted symbolism) a second season is on it’s way of the critical hit anti-hero series.

The show stars Jon Bernthal as Marine veteran Frank Castle, who’s family is brutally murdered and becomes the vicious vigilante known as ‘The Punisher’. Bernthal first appeared on the second season of Marvel’s Daredevil starring Charlie Cox.

Season 1 of Marvel’s The Punisher is currently available to stream on Netflix.



