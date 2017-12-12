LOS GATOS (LIVE 105) – On Tuesday, Netflix announced they have green-lit production on an updated version of the popular 1980’s cartoon She-Ra: Princess of Power.

If you grew up in the 80’s, you will recall ‘She-Ra’ is the superhuman warrior and protector of the citizens of Etheria from the evil, tyrannical ‘Hordak’. Her alter-ego, Princess Adora is the twin sister of Prince Adam, also known as He-Man (and the Masters of The Universe). Similar to her brother, Princess Adora raises her mighty sword to become the all powerful ‘She-Ra’.

Dreamworks Animation Television is set to produce the series with writer and actress Noelle Stevenson, who will also voice the lead character. The reboot is described as “a modern take on the ’80s girl-power icon for a new generation of young fans,” and “…led by a warrior princess tailor-made for today.”

She-Ra: Princess of Power is set to stream on Netflix sometime in 2018.



