(Courtesy of Knightscope)

The SF SPCA has launched a security robot to patrol around their Mission District campus to deter homeless encampments.

The robot, nicknamed K9, is from the Mountain View company Knightscope and started patrolling around Florida St. and 16th St. about a month ago.

“We weren’t able to use the sidewalks at all when there’s needles and tents and bikes, so from a walking standpoint I find the robot much easier to navigate than an encampment,” Jennifer Scarlett, the S.F. SPCA’s president, told the Business Times.

Not everyone is excited about the use of the robot. The City for one has ordered the SPCA to cease sidewalk patrols to the tune of possibly $1000 per day fines and some have seen the robots as both cruel to the homeless population and a detriment to walking in the neighborhood.

One thing is apparent, that the ROBOTS ARE COMING FOR US …

Or maybe we are overreacting.

