Cheech Marin (Photo Credit: Christopher Victorio/ImageSPACE)

(LIVE 105) – If there is anyone to help spread the word on how to start-up a cannabis business in California, it would have to be comedian Cheech Marin.

Marin and Secretary of State Alex Padilla is helping “budding marijuana entrepreneurs” with a website that will allow distributors, retailers and test labs to find the required state licenses to conduct a cannabis business in California.

The 71-year-old weed advocate can be seen in a public service announcement where he sits behind a computer at the Secretary of State’s office helping a curious would-be cannabis business owner. He urges her to go online at Cannabizfile to make things easier to get information. Padilla also makes an appearance at the end of the PSA.

Watch The video PSA here:



“For any new business in the state of California, including commercial cannabis, the first step is always right here in the Secretary of State’s office.” Padilla says. “That’s why we created this website to try to make it easier for entrepreneurs like you to get up and running more quickly.”

While meeting Marin at a Southern California restaurant, Secretary of State Padilla asked him if he could be part of the program and appear on the PSA. “It knocks off a few hours of the community service I have to do” Marin tells the Sacramento Bee.

©2017 Entercom 2017 All rights reserved.