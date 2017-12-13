Clint Eastwood (Photo Credit: John Salangsang/SIPA)

(RADIO ALICE) – Warner Bros. Pictures has revealed a first look at Clint Eastwood’s retelling of the real-life story of three Americans traveling through Europe, who thwarted a terrorist attack on a Paris bound train.

Watch the trailer, here:





The 15:17 to Paris stars the actual heroes and childhood friends from Carmichael, California – Anthony Sadler, Airman Spencer Stone and National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos playing themselves with Eastwood in the director’s chair. Jenna Fischer (The Office), Judy Greer (27 Dresses), Tony Hale (HBO’s Veep) and Ray Corasani (ABC’s The Catch) co-stars

The film’s screenplay is writeen by Dorothy Blyskal and based on the book The 15:17 to Paris: The True Story of a Terrorist, a Train, and Three American Heroes by Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, Spencer Stone and Jeffrey E. Stern.

The 15:17 to Paris opens in theaters on February 9, 2018.



