It’s a big weekend on the way if you’re a ‘Star Wars’ fan. You’ve probably already made plans to see ‘The Last Jedi,’ but have you thought about taking part in a massive light saber battle as well? ‘Cause you can.

On Saturday night December 16 from 8 PM – 11 PM join the Glow Battle Tour when it comes to SF SPARK Social (601 Mission Bay Blvd. N). Reserve your color-changing glow sword for $10 to get in on the action.

San Francisco is going nuts right now #lightbattletour A post shared by Newmindspace (@newmindspace) on Dec 18, 2015 at 9:42pm PST

Once the swords have been distributed you’ll be separated into Jedi & Sith teams & the battle will begin. All ages are welcome.

For more, head to the Facebook event page.

*The Glow Battle Tour is not affiliated, endorsed, authorized, or endorsed by Lucas Films, Disney, Hasbro, or any of their affiliates.*