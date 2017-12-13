Bit Coin is blowing up all over the world and Kevin Klein Live is being left in the dust from a financial point. It got the show wondering what other big financial opportunities did the show and listeners let go by that, looking back, the regret? While stories poured in, listeners did their best to try and explain Bit Coin to Kevin and Ally, but the two couldn’t understand what these callers were talking about after maybe 4 or 5 words. The show may not get it, but perhaps you can help they understand by donating Bit Coins their way?
Plus, with the holiday season in full swing, it gave Kevin Klein Live a perfect excuse to play the game Williams-Sonoma Catolog or Tenderloin Trash? In this game, callers are presented with an item and they are given the task of trying to guess if this is an item William-Sonoma is proudly selling or something Useless Weirdo found near a gutter in the Tenderloin. It may sound easy at first, but be honest with yourself: can you say for certain which category a rusty cup belongs to?
Also on today’s podcast:
- A look at a controversial logo for an ice cream that’s gotten buzz for a cow looking “too sexy”
- Song written about Ally’s moobs are presented to the audience to mock the latest show nickname
- Studies on whether people do genuinely get offended by the phrase “happy holidays”
- And more!
