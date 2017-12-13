LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: Watch VideosSee Photos#LIVE105NSSN on - Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Filed Under:Livermore, Star Wars
(KPIX-TV)

The force is strong with this field.

11-year-old Will Mullen and with the help of his dad, Mark, plowed a field near Livermore to resemble the Rebel Alliance insignia.

Just in time for the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the duo spent a few days over the past few weeks painstakingly plowing the 200 yards wide crop circle.

Will called the crop circle a welcome mat for Star Wars fans throughout the galaxy.

“We welcome members of the Rebel Alliance and any X-wings to land here in our backyard,” Will told KPIX-TV of the heroes who battled the Galactic Empire in the original trilogy. “We are still waiting.”

 

feet Livermore 6th Grader Created A Star Wars Crop CircleBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live