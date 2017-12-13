The new year will see some new spots open in the Bay Area. Some are merely expanding to new locations, while others new to the Bay altogether. Here’s some of the most anticipated openings of 2018:
- #GetFried (4300 Great America Pkwy, Santa Clara)
The chain that specializes exclusively in french fries will open their first California location in the south bay this January.
- In-N-Out Burger (Redwood Plaza, Vallejo)
Walnut Creek turned away an In-N-Out in their town this past year, but Vallejo will be getting one just off of I-80.
- Wursthall (310 Baldwin Ave., San Mateo)
This two-story restaurant & bierhaus is set to provide downtown San Mateo with 30 taps of German & local beers + many fancy German-inspired eats. Wursthall should be open this winter.
- The Chickery (3850 El Camino Real, Palo Alto)
Known for their chicken sandwiches & “RFC” (rotisserie chicken that’s flash-fried) The Chickery will open their first California location in Palo Alto in January.
- Dunkin’ Donuts (San Jose & Petaluma)
Dunkin’ Donuts locations continue to pop-up around the Bay Area with ones in San Jose (5519 Snell Ave.) & in Petaluma (N. McDowell Blvd.) set to open in early 2018.
- Daily Driver (2535 3rd St., San Francisco)
This combination bagel shop & creamery will offer fresh wood-fired bagels, as well as homemade butters & cream cheeses to the Dogpatch area. Opening expected early summer 2018.
- Ike’s Love & Sandwiches (Dublin, Fremont, Palo Alto, San Jose)
The Bay Area-based sandwich chain is set to open new locations in Fremont, Dublin, Palo Alto, and at San Jose’s Santana Row in 2018.
- LvL Up (400 E. Campbell Ave., Campbell)
This new 80s-inspired arcade & gastropub will finally open in downtown Campbell’s Gaslight Theatre space very soon with plenty of elevated pub grub & vegan options.
- Mendocino Farms (San Jose, San Mateo, San Francisco)
The popular Los Angeles sandwich shop opened their first Bay Area location in Campbell’s Pruneyard this December and has more locations on the way in San Jose’s Santana Row, San Mateo, & SF’s Financial District (465 California St.)
- Crooked City Cider Taproom (222 Broadway, Oakland)
Crooked City will open their own taproom featuring their gluten-free, not too sweet ciders in Oakland’s Jack London Square.
- Angler (132 The Embarcadero, San Francisco)
Three-Michelin-Star SF restaurant Saison is expanding with a new high-end seafood spot called Angler coming to The Embarcadero. It’ll be fancy with fireplaces, a full bar, a lounge, and a big wine cellar. Follow them on Instagram for a first look.
- August Hall & Fifth Arrow (420 Mason St., San Francisco)
The concert hall that’s replacing downtown SF’s Ruby Skye will also offer cocktails, bowling, and food via a new concept called Fifth Arrow.
- 365 Market by Whole Foods (Oakland & SF)
Concord just got the Bay Area’s first 365 Market by Whole Foods & Oakland (5110 Telegraph Ave.) as well as San Francisco (1600 Jackson St.) will be getting the cheaper, smaller markets in 2018. Plus, they have veggie burger counters.
- Checkers & Rally’s (TBA, Oakland)
One of the largest drive-thru burger chains in America has been eyeing an expansion to the Bay Area since 2016. Could 2018 finally be the year?
- Churn Urban Creamery (2646 San Bruno Ave., San Francisco)
Churn will setup a permanent location in SF’s Avenue Theater & offer ice cream flavors like rosemary olive oil, lemon thyme, and plenty of vegan options.