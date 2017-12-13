By Scott T. Sterling
Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke debuted new music at a rare solo show in Los Angeles last night (Dec. 12).
Yorke performed at the Fonda Theater with longtime Radiohead producer, Nigel Godrich. The set-list was mostly solo material, with one Atoms for Peace track, “Amok,” making an appearance.
The set was also populated by rare and unreleased material, including “I Am a Very Rude Person” and the live debut of “Two Feet of the Ground,” which had been used to soundtrack a Rag & Bone runway show in 2015.
See fan footage of the performances and the complete set-list (via Consequence of Sound) below.
The Clock
A Brain in a Bottle
Impossible Knots (Unreleased)
I Am a Very Rude Person (Live debut; world premiere)
Two Feet Off the Ground (Live debut)
Amok (Atoms for Peace song)
Not the News (Unreleased)
Truth Ray
Traffic (Unreleased)
Twist (Unreleased)
Pink Section -> Nose Grows Some
Cymbal Rush
Saturdays (Live debut; world premiere)
Encore:
Interference (First time since 2012)