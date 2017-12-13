LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: Watch VideosSee Photos#LIVE105NSSN on - Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Filed Under:Annihilation, Natalie Portman
(Paramount Pictures)

Based on Jeff VanderMeer’s best-selling Southern Reach Trilogy, Annihilation is a sci-fi film that involves a group of scientists and soldiers that explore a mysterious force that is full of strange and terrifying phenomena.

The film stars Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny and Oscar Isaac and was written and directed by Alex Garland (Ex Machina, 28 Days Later).

Annihilation is in theaters on February 23rd, 2018.

 

feet WATCH: Natalie Portman In Annihilation TrailerBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live