An unidentified woman in Seattle called 911 over a dispute with a pizza parlor and the amount of Sriracha sauce she received.

The call came at 2:15 AM with the woman complaining that employees at a pizza shop were yelling at her and calling her names.

According to the police blotter, upon arrival, the pizza shop employees told the police that she had made a “disturbance inside when she did not receive what she believed to be an adequate amount of Sriracha sauce.”

Apparently, the 36-year-old woman would not drop the Sriracha issue and police noted that she “attempted to divert [the] investigation from the assault to her irritation with the pizza parlor”.

She probably has no idea that you can buy single serving Sriracha packets.

Future problem solved.

