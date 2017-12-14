Unless otherwise indicated below, KITS-FM’s general contest rules apply to KITS-FM contests. For the specific terms and conditions applicable to a particular KITS-FM contest, please see below. You can also view KITS-FM’s General Contest Rules or review Entercom’s Privacy Policy.

Santa’s Sack of Sounds

December 11 – December 14, 2017

For the Santa’s Sack of Sounds, enter between 11:30am on Monday, December 11, 2017 and 6:30pm on Friday, December 14, 2017 by calling 1-800-696-1053 when you hear the cue to call. Caller #20 around 11:30am will win two (2) tickets to see K. Flay at the Fillmore on January 17, 2018 valued at approximately $24.99 each. Caller #20 around 1:30pm will win two (2) of tickets to see Weezer at Shoreline Amphitheatre August 7, 2018 valued at approximately $38 each. Caller #20 around 3:30pm will win two (2) tickets to Judah and the Lion at the Fillmore on February 2, 2018 valued at approximately $24.99 each. Caller #20 around 5:30pm will win two (2) tickets to Foo Fighters at SAP Center September 12 valued at approximately $38 each. All prizes courtesy of Live Nation. KITS-FM . General contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Kevin Klein Live’s 7@7 BottleRock Napa Valley

December 11 – December 14, 2017

Around 7am, Kevin Klein Live lists the 7@7. Once the seven items have been listed off, the first caller at 1-800-696-1053 to correctly recite the list of seven items will win two (2) three-day passes to BottleRock Napa Valley May 25 – May 27, 2018 at the Napa Valley Expo, Napa, CA courtesy of BottleRock Napa Valley. KITS-FM. Otherwise, general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.