As part of Disney’s $52.4 billion dollar purchase of 21st Century Fox they obtained the rights to a whole lot of things, including Marvel characters like the X-Men & Deadpool. They’ll revert back to Disney’s Marvel Studios after years of being owned by Fox. Ryan Reynolds poked fun at his new bosses moments after the acquisition was announced:

Apparently you can’t actually blow the Matterhorn. pic.twitter.com/2bEAAcZrUv — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 14, 2017

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Disney CEO Bob Iger said that future Deadpool films can remain rated R “as long as we let audiences know what’s coming.”

Deadpool fans would riot if the raunchy character had to tone things down, so not messing with the formula is a wise idea.

‘Deadpool 2’ will hit theaters on June 1, 2018.

