LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: Watch VideosSee Photos#LIVE105NSSN on - Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Filed Under:Deadpool, Disney
(Marvel Studios)

As part of Disney’s $52.4 billion dollar purchase of 21st Century Fox they obtained the rights to a whole lot of things, including Marvel characters like the X-Men & Deadpool. They’ll revert back to Disney’s Marvel Studios after years of being owned by Fox. Ryan Reynolds poked fun at his new bosses moments after the acquisition was announced:

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Disney CEO Bob Iger said that future Deadpool films can remain rated R “as long as we let audiences know what’s coming.”

Deadpool fans would riot if the raunchy character had to tone things down, so not messing with the formula is a wise idea.

‘Deadpool 2’ will hit theaters on June 1, 2018.

For more on Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox head to The Hollywood Reporter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live