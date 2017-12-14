Jenna Fischer attends the 2017 ABC Upfront at LIncoln Center in New York, NY, on May 16, 2017. (Photo by Anthony Behar) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

I’m a huge fan of The Office. I have a Dundie award, merch, posters, the works. So I was stoked to find out that Jenna Fischer, who plays Pam Beesly (now Halpert), wrote a book that came out recently!

A few members of The Office cast have written books, like Mindy Kaling (Kelly), Rainn Wilson (Dwight) and B.J. Novak (Ryan). Jenna’s book is called The Actor’s Life: A Survival Guide, and gives insight to the ups and downs of the industry for aspiring thespians. She writes about her life before and during her career with helpful hints to keep tucked away in your brain as you go out for auditions, find an agent and survive the competitive business.

I went to her book signing last night at Book Passage at the Ferry Building in SF, and her Q+A was so inspirational! If you’re an actor/actress trying to break into the biz, I would definitely recommend giving this book a read! PLUS, the foreward is by Steve Carell, and the book is riddled with behind the scenes shots from The Office. Don’t miss it!…. That’s what she said.