Double Trouble Thursday is here for Kevin Klein Live’s Half-Off Podcast, bringing you today’s show in its entirety from start to end. Today’s show saw the battle that’s been raging all over America since the days of 80s teen movies, the jocks versus the nerds, on this edition of the Subculture War. The prize on the line was tickets to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which may explain why the show got so many nerds calling in to win the game. But with nerd Jose, player of Quidditch, be able to beat the former football playing jock?

Plus, Dead Eyes is in the process of trying to adopt a dog, but the process that he is being forced to get through is beyond ridiculous, requiring Dead Eyes to have his credit history looked into along with his criminal record. But perhaps most perplexing was when he was asked to talk to the potential pup over the phone, which completely confused him and his wife. Will Dead Eyes end up being the proud owner of a dog after all or will he be walking away puppy-less after the headache this has caused him?

Also on today’s podcast:

Kevin and Ally (poorly) try to explain the net neutrality debate

7 @ 7 lists the comments women don’t want to hear from men, which of course results in mixed opinions from listeners

Soda Pop’s latest rap song about Useless Weirdo is revealed the the public to much fan fare

And more!

