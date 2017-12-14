Photo: Rankin

By Hayden Wright

While some celebs spread holiday cheer with Christmas singles, photo shoots and warm wishes, Liam Gallagher’s mind is on more pressing matters of the day. Enter Sammy the Snowman.

In a new public service announcement for the Climate Coalition, the former Oasis vocalist narrates the tale of Sammy — a snowman whose days are numbered due to the accelerating creep of climate change. An animated depiction of messed-up weather patterns urges everyone to “do their bit.”

“Our seasons are getting confused,” Gallagher says in his Mancunian lilt. “This is what climate change looks like. It’s affecting so many of the things we love, both here in our own backyards and around the world.”

Spoiler alert: Climate change does not bode well for Sammy the Snowman.

Watch the cautionary tale here: