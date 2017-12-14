LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: Watch VideosSee Photos#LIVE105NSSN on - Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Filed Under:monks kettle, San Francisco

Earlier this year, Thrillist released their findings for the best beer bars in every state & the one that earned California’s honor is right here in the Bay Area. Monk’s Kettle in San Francisco’s Mission District beat out some good competition to be named the state’s best beer bar.

The colors of today's #MidSummerSourFest rainbow. Open at noon.

A post shared by Monk's Kettle (@monkskettle) on

Monk’s Kettle has been serving 29+ rotating taps of craft beer since 2007 and also offers 150+ bottles to choose from.

Here's our #BeerLesson for the day. Cheers 🍻

A post shared by Monk's Kettle (@monkskettle) on

They also earned points for their well-crafted new American cuisine.

It’s worth mentioning that San Francisco is also home to plenty of great breweries and other beer bars (Toronado, City Beer Store), but Monk’s Kettle is a solid choice from Thrillist.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live