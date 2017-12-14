Earlier this year, Thrillist released their findings for the best beer bars in every state & the one that earned California’s honor is right here in the Bay Area. Monk’s Kettle in San Francisco’s Mission District beat out some good competition to be named the state’s best beer bar.

Monk’s Kettle has been serving 29+ rotating taps of craft beer since 2007 and also offers 150+ bottles to choose from.

They also earned points for their well-crafted new American cuisine.

It’s worth mentioning that San Francisco is also home to plenty of great breweries and other beer bars (Toronado, City Beer Store), but Monk’s Kettle is a solid choice from Thrillist.