The FCC voted down the Obama-era net neutrality rules this morning by a 3-2 vote. The new FCC rules, if put in place, would allow major companies like Verizon, AT&T, & Comcast to control what we’re allowed to see & do online.

San Francisco-based senator, Scott Weiner, quickly announced that he would go to the California legislature when they reconvene in January to introduce a bill that would adopt net neutrality as a requirement in the state of California.

FCC just repealed net neutrality. When CA Legislature reconvenes in January, I‘ll introduce a bill to adopt net neutrality as a requirement in CA. If FCC won’t protect free/open internet, we will. #NetNeutrality is key to protecting our democracy, esp in this authoritarian age. pic.twitter.com/tQPqoaqJVW — Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) December 14, 2017

You might remember Scott Weiner as the senator who’s been pushing the nightlife bill, which would allow cities to be in charge of whether, or not bars can remain open & serve alcohol until 4 AM.

Here’s more of what Weiner had to say in regards to the bill he’s introducing on net neutrality:

Here’s my statement on my announcement that I will introduce a California net neutrality bill when the Legislature reconvenes in January: https://t.co/T1VHFxW68v — Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) December 14, 2017

FCC chairman Ajit Pai argued that today’s vote eliminates unnecessary regulation of the internet & that the FCC is restoring the ‘light-touch framework’ that has governed the internet for most of its existence.

Much more is left to unfold in the net neutrality saga.