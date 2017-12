You don’t have to head to Tahoe if you’re trying to go sledding this weekend. You can do that right here in the Bay Area on Friday night.

FirstSF’s first annual Carol Fest will take place from 5 PM – 9 PM on Friday night December 15 in the parking lot First Baptist SF (22 Waller St.) & will be free to attend.

There will be “real snow sledding,” caroling, food trucks, Boba Guys, and a life-size snow globe.

For more info head to FunCheapSF.