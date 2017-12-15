LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: Watch VideosSee Photos#LIVE105NSSN on - Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Filed Under:Band Together Bay Area, Metallica, Red Hot Chili Peppers
Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Tipping Point, Salesforce, twilio, and Another Planet Entertainment put on two massive Bay Area shows in the wake of October’s North Bay wildfires and raised over $20 million for relief efforts.

Metallica, Dave Matthews, Dead & Co., G-Eazy, Rancid, & Raphael Saadiq played the first benefit show at AT&T Park in November & Red Hot Chili Peppers headlined last night’s second one at San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

For more on Tipping Point’s relief efforts & a breakdown of where the contributions are going head to Tippingpoint.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live