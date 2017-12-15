Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Tipping Point, Salesforce, twilio, and Another Planet Entertainment put on two massive Bay Area shows in the wake of October’s North Bay wildfires and raised over $20 million for relief efforts.

Metallica, Dave Matthews, Dead & Co., G-Eazy, Rancid, & Raphael Saadiq played the first benefit show at AT&T Park in November & Red Hot Chili Peppers headlined last night’s second one at San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

For more on Tipping Point’s relief efforts & a breakdown of where the contributions are going head to Tippingpoint.com.